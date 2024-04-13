Open Outdoor Experiences alla sua seconda edizione

Open Outdoor

Open Outdoor Experiences alla sua seconda edizione (Di sabato 13 aprile 2024) Open Outdoor Experiences 2024. Un appuntamento per appassionati ed esperti di attività all’aria aperta Inaugurata ieri seconda edizione della salone “Open Outdoor Experiences” al “Next” di Paestum. Tre giorni (dal 12 al 15 aprile) dedicati interamente alle attività all’aria aperta, con lo scopo di far avvicinare alla realtà sempre più appassionati.  Durante i tre giorni L'articolo proviene da Espresso napoletano.
