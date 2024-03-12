Only Murders in the Building 4 | anche Zach Galifianakis nel cast della nuova stagione

Only Murders in the Building 4: anche Zach Galifianakis nel cast della nuova stagione (Di martedì 12 marzo 2024) La star di Una notte da leoni è l'ultima a essersi unita al cast dei nuovi episodi, che vedranno anche il ritorno di Meryl Streep La star di Una notte da leoni Zach Galifianakis si è unita al cast della quarta stagione di Only Murders in the Building. Come tutti gli altri grandi nomi che sono entrati a far parte del cast di questa stagione, non c'è stata nessun'altra informazione su chi sarà il suo personaggio. Il nuovo personaggio di Galifianakis condividerà lo schermo con i protagonisti Steve Martin, Selena Gomez e Martin Short, mentre Meryl Streep tornerà dopo il suo debutto nella stagione 3. Gli altri nuovi membri del cast sono ...
