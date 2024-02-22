Challengers | Tom Holland sul nuovo film di Zendaya | Non siete pronti

Challengers Tom

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a movieplayer©

Fonte : movieplayer

Challengers, Tom Holland sul nuovo film di Zendaya: "Non siete pronti"

Challengers, Tom Holland sul nuovo film di Zendaya: "Non siete pronti" (Di giovedì 22 febbraio 2024) L'attore ha sostenuto il nuovo film della compagna in un intervento sui social Nella giornata di ieri è stato diffuso il nuovo trailer di Challengers, così Tom Holland non si è lasciato sfuggire l'occasione per sostenere il progetto che vede protagonista Zendaya, attuale compagna della star di Spider-Man. In un semplice post pubblicato sui suoi profili social, Holland ha scritto: "Non siete pronti", rivolgendosi a tutti i fan di Zendaya Coleman, che a quanto pare non hanno idea di cosa aspettarsi dal film, che è stato diretto dal nostro Luca Guadagnino. Challengers, un triangolo amoroso nel mondo del tennis Challengers vede appunto protagonista Zendaya ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayer

Altre Notizie

Challengers, Tom Holland sul nuovo film di Zendaya: "Non siete pronti": Nella giornata di ieri è stato diffuso il nuovo trailer di Challengers, così Tom Holland non si è lasciato sfuggire l'occasione per sostenere il progetto che vede protagonista Zendaya, attuale ... movieplayer

Tom Holland Supports Girlfriend Zendaya's New Movie “Challengers”: 'You Ain't Ready for This One!': Holland shared the newly released trailer for 'Challengers' to his Instagram Story, tagging his girlfriend, who stars in the upcoming film ... ca.news.yahoo

Zendaya gushes over Tom Holland's "rizz" in adorable new interview: Selena Gomez Selena Gomez drops another sultry look at new single: "L'amour tendre" Tom also showed some support for Zendaya's next project, Challengers, via social media on Wednesday. He reshared her ... tag24

Video di Tendenza

Video Challengers Tom
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.