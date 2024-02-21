STATS – Psv-Borussia Dortmund | un pareggio stretto per gli olandesi col solito Luuk De Jong

STATS Psv

STATS – Psv-Borussia Dortmund: un pareggio stretto per gli olandesi col solito Luuk De Jong (Di mercoledì 21 febbraio 2024) Tutti i numeri e le statistiche sull’andata degli ottavi di finale tra Psv e Borussia Dortmund, terminata 1-1 «Tutto aperto tra Psv e Borussia Dortmund dopo un pareggio tra due squadre quasi speculari, per approccio e filosofia, che si sono eguagliate in tutto: ritmi alti, baricentro offensivo, maglie larghe in difesa, numerose occasioni e una rete a testa»: è questa la fotografia scattata da La Gazzetta dello Sport sulla sfida tra olandesi e tedeschi, che non ha deciso nulla – se qualcosa si può decidere nei primi 90 minuti – rimandando al ritorno il verdetto definitivo. Il Corriere dello Sport parla addirittura di «ritmi folli», sottolineando lo schieramento super offensivo degli ospiti. Terzic ha infatti messo insieme Malen, Reus e Sancho alle spalle di Fullkrug, a comporre un ...
