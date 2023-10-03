Ex Celtic, Rogic si ritira a 30 anni (Di martedì 3 ottobre 2023) Tom Rogic, in forza la scorsa stagione al West Bromwich, ha annunciato il suo ritiro a soli 30 anni per prendersi cura della sua famiglia. Il...Leggi su calciomercato
Advertising
"Voglio prendermi cura della mia famiglia": l'ex Celtic Rogic si ritira a ... Goal.com
Celtic, Rodgers: "Senza paura contro La Lazio" - Sportmediaset Sport Mediaset
Tom Rogic announces retirement from football to spend time with growing familyThe Canberra product left Celtic in May last year before joining English Championship club West Bromwich Albion four months later for the remainder of the 2022-23 season. Rogic’s final appearance for ...
Tom Rogic announces his retirement to devote himself to his growing familyThe Canberra product left Celtic in May last year before joining English Championship club West Bromwich Albion four months later for the remainder of the 2022-23 season. Rogic’s final appearance for ...
Celtic RogicSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Celtic Rogic