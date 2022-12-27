Valutazione dei rischi: a che cosa serve?I 10 video giochi più attesi del 2023In Europa la 250ª edizione della Yu-Gi-Oh! Championship Series Ultime offerte NVIDIASorpresa festiva in GTA OnlineNatale con i migliori titoli su GeForce NOWWRC GENERATIONS: ARRIVA IL TRAILER PER SWITCHTLe proposte di Vactidy per i regali di last minute Offerte di The Sims 4Annunciata la roadmap del 2023 di World of Warcraft!Ultime Blog

Huawei Datacom Named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure

Huawei Datacom
Huawei Datacom Named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure (Di martedì 27 dicembre 2022) SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Huawei announced that it was Named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure, the only non-North American vendor positioned in the Leaders Quadrant. Huawei takes it as a milestone and believes it is yet another testament to the global recognition of Huawei's full lineup of network offerings. Huawei's wide range of solutions include the CloudCampus 3.0 Solution, CloudEngine series switches, AirEngine Wi-Fi Access Points (APs), and iMaster NCE automatic and intelligent network management platform. As an excellent ...
Huawei Intelligent Cloud - Network, leader nell'innovazione digitale

... HuaweiEnterprise Business Group Todd Sun, Vice President of Marketing and Solution Sales, Huawei Enterprise Business Group, ha spiegato che Huawei Datacom ha sviluppato la soluzione di rete cloud ...

Huawei Holds European Innovation Day in Paris

... also delivered a presentation advocating open - source solutions to the innovation challenges Europe currently faces, and Dario Rossi, Director of A14NET Lab & DataCom Lab at Huawei's Paris Research ... Huawei, strategia verso il primo data center europeo » inno3  Inno3
