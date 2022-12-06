Gerresheimer to expand significantly in High Value Solutions and further accelerates its sustainable profitable growth (Di martedì 6 dicembre 2022) - DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/
At today's Capital Markets Day, Gerresheimer AG, a leading provider of healthcare & beauty Solutions and drug delivery systems for pharma, biotech and cosmetics, reaffirmed its growth agenda and increased its revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance. The company recorded a strong order intake in all areas with an increasing revenue share in biological Solutions and injectables. New platform wins reinforce the position as a strategic partner for the global pharmaceutical and biotech industry. The company continues to execute consistently its formula g strategy while actively managing global, external challenges. "Gerresheimer has achieved important milestones on its transition towards becoming an innovation leader, solution provider and system ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
