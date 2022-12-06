Gerresheimer to expand significantly in High Value Solutions and further accelerates its sustainable profitable growth

(Di martedì 6 dicembre 2022) - DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/At today's Capital Markets Day,AG, a leading provider of healthcare & beautyand drug delivery systems for pharma, biotech and cosmetics, reaffirmed itsagenda and increased its revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance. The company recorded a strong order intake in all areas with an increasing revenue share in biologicaland injectables. New platform wins reinforce the position as a strategic partner for the global pharmaceutical and biotech industry. The company continues to execute consistently its formula g strategy while actively managing global, external challenges. "has achieved important milestones on its transition towards becoming an innovation leader, solution provider and system ...

'Together we willaccess to existing markets, exploit new growth markets and support our mutual customers along the entire life cycle of the products.' Zollner andhave collected ...It will's capacity by new vial forming lines, including dimensional inspection, annealing, cosmetic inspection and packaging. BARDA has agreed to provide up to approximately 66 ...At today's Capital Markets Day, Gerresheimer AG, a leading provider of healthcare & beauty solutions and drug delivery systems for pharma, biotech and cosmetics, reaffirmed its growth agenda and ...Gerresheimer AG (GRRMF.PK) reaffirmed its growth agenda and increased its revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance. The guidance for ...