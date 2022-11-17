The Slight: “P.O.P.” in radio e nei digital store dal 18 novembre (Di giovedì 17 novembre 2022) ROMA – Arriva in radio e nei digital store da venerdì 18 novembre “P.O.P.”, il nuovo singolo di The Slight, scritto dallo stesso artista e distribuito da ADA Music (Warner Music Italy). P.O.P., acronimo di “Prima o Poi”, vuole raccontare la confusione che si prova a non riuscire mai a concretizzare un rapporto amoroso per la paura di soffrire. “Paure dovute a passate esperienze che ti han segnato e scottato. Rimanere sempre in un limbo con la speranza di potersi fidare nuovamente di un partner ‘Prima o Poi’, di mettere la testa a posto ‘Prima o Poi’”, racconta l’artista. Le sonorità del brano immergono l’ascoltatore in un viaggio nella musica Synth-Pop/Elettronica. Strizzando l’occhio alla musica dance/elettronica di stampo francese come ad esempio Daft Punk, Justice, Kavinsky. Il tutto accompagnato ed ...Leggi su lopinionista
