BATTLEFIELD 2042 STAGIONE 3: ESCALATION, AL VIA IL 22 NOVEMBREECCO IL BUNDLE RITORNO / 2022 DI VALORANT!WILD HEARTS | Il potere dei karakuri Gameplay TrailerGRID LEGENDS - UNA NUOVA ESPANSIONETurtle Beach VelocityOne FlightStick è ora disponibileDune: Spice Wars disponibile su PC Game PassGeForce NOW offre streaming in 4K sulle Smart TV di SamsungLA SEASON 2 DI GUNDAM EVOLUTION ARRIVA IL 29 NOVEMBREBattaglie Della Leggenda: Vendetta Cristallo disponibile ora per ...CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION | Più di un remaster Ultime Blog

The Slight | “P O P ” in radio e nei digital store dal 18 novembre

The Slight
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a lopinionista©

zazoom
Commenta
The Slight: “P.O.P.” in radio e nei digital store dal 18 novembre (Di giovedì 17 novembre 2022) ROMA – Arriva in radio e nei digital store da venerdì 18 novembre “P.O.P.”, il nuovo singolo di The Slight, scritto dallo stesso artista e distribuito da ADA Music (Warner Music Italy). P.O.P., acronimo di “Prima o Poi”, vuole raccontare la confusione che si prova a non riuscire mai a concretizzare un rapporto amoroso per la paura di soffrire. “Paure dovute a passate esperienze che ti han segnato e scottato. Rimanere sempre in un limbo con la speranza di potersi fidare nuovamente di un partner ‘Prima o Poi’, di mettere la testa a posto ‘Prima o Poi’”, racconta l’artista. Le sonorità del brano immergono l’ascoltatore in un viaggio nella musica Synth-Pop/Elettronica. Strizzando l’occhio alla musica dance/elettronica di stampo francese come ad esempio Daft Punk, Justice, Kavinsky. Il tutto accompagnato ed ...
Leggi su lopinionista

HEIDELBERG continues growth, with significant improvement in sales and result for first half - year

This resulted in weaker growth in the short term and will continue to have a slight weakening effect for the time being. Low net financial debt - equity ratio increases to 20 percent After six months,...

Brunel continues strong upward trend

We see a slight acceleration in the DACH region, while performance in the Netherlands is flat. The decrease in gross margin from 23.9% to 21.7% is mainly the result of a change in the mix between ... The Slight - P.O.P. (Radio Date: 18-11-2022)  EarOne

Jackson County sees slight increase in voter turnout in the 2022 midterm election

While Michigan saw record numbers of voters turnout for the 2022 midterm election, Jackson County experienced just a slight increase. More than 65,000 voters cast ballots in the Nov. 8 election, ...

UH women’s basketball records first win of season

Junior guard Laila Blair opened the scoring as the Cougars took the slight advantage in the early stages. While the two teams exchanged baskets throughout the first quarter, the Cougars were able to ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : The Slight
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : The Slight Slight radio digital store novembre