CGTN | China calls on G20 members to promote ' inclusive | beneficial | resilient' global development

CGTN China
CGTN: China calls on G20 members to promote 'inclusive, beneficial, resilient' global development (Di martedì 15 novembre 2022) BEIJING, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/

As leaders of the world's 20 major economies gather in Bali, Indonesia, the international community is expecting them to step up efforts to tackle a multitude of pressing common challenges and chart a pathway to global recovery and common development. Delivering a speech at the 17th G20 Summit on Tuesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping called on all G20 members to take the responsibility "inherent in being major international and regional players" to answer the question of our times – "what is wrong with this world, what we should do about it." Working together to make global development more "inclusive, beneficial, resilient" is the solution given by China. What kind of global ...
