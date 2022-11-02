OLIMPIADI PARIGI 2024: C'E' BISOGNO DI 45.000 VOLONTARI, VUOI ...God of War Ragnarök: come i genitori possono immedesimarsi nel giocoApex Legends: Eclipse ora disponibile + trailer del Battle PassNeed for Speed Unbound - nuovi dettagli sulla Palace EditionFIFA 23 - gli aggiornamenti della Coppa del Mondo 2022 in arrivoNHL 23 vola insieme ai contenuti in-game dei Mighty Ducks di AdidasPer Marcell Jacobs e la staffetta azzurra arrivano brutte notizieLUCCA COMICS & GAMES - Il programma del 1 novembreYu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKS: distribuite 77.7 miliardi di carteWRC GENERATIONS - NUOVA MODALITÀ CAMPIONATO IN ARRIVOUltime Blog

Anycubic Photon M3 Premium Lights up the Details With the LighTurbo 2.0 Light Source (Di mercoledì 2 novembre 2022) SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Anycubic, a globally renowned 3D printing brand, has announced the launch of the Anycubic Photon M3 Premium, a new resin 3D printer With the highest resolution of the M3 series yet. Featuring, the Lighturbo 2.0, an enhanced Light Source With a Light uniformity of over 90% , a 10? 8k LCD screen resolution and a large build volume of 25*22*12*cm, the groundbreaking M3 Premium delivers incredible print quality Details and a first-class user experience. "For successful resin 3D printing, uncompromising accuracy and quality is a must. Therefore, the Anycubic Photon M3 Premium is ...
Anycubic, ecco la nuova M3 Premium: dettagli al massimo con schermo 8K

Dopo una lunga serie di teaser sulla Photon M3 Premium , Anycubic ha svelato il design della sua nuova stampante 3D a resina con tecnologia MSLA: ecco tutto ciò che bisogna sapere e quando partiranno le prevendite. La stampante sarà in ... Anycubic, scottanti teaser sulla stampante Photon M3 Premium 8K  Everyeye Tech

