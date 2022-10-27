CATL's all-scenario energy storage solutions take center stage at All Energy Australia (Di giovedì 27 ottobre 2022) - MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL), a global leader of new Energy innovative technologies, presents its top-notch all-scenario Energy storage solutions at All Energy Australia, the largest and most anticipated clean Energy event in Australia, which was held from October 26-27 at Melbourne, Australia. Featuring long service life, high integration, and high degree of safety, EnerOne, CATL's flagship outdoor liquid cooling battery system, is particularly eye-catching at its booth. Moreover, EnerOne has completed ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
