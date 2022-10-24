CGTN: How does China set tone for future of "One Country, Two Systems"? (Di lunedì 24 ottobre 2022) - BEIJING, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/
The report delivered by Xi Jinping on Sunday at the opening of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in Beijing came at a pivotal point with China embarking on a new journey to build a modern socialist Country in all respects. Unveiling the blueprint for building a modern socialist China in all respects, Xi devoted an entire division of his report to highlighting the importance of "One Country, Two Systems." "This policy must be adhered to over the long term," he vowed, eliminating doubts and misunderstandings about the future of "One Country, Two Systems." 'Best institutional arrangement' The past decade has witnessed historic progress and changes in ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
