Guide Sensmart unveiled the World's First MP-level Portable Thermal Camera at OPTATEC 2022 (Di giovedì 20 ottobre 2022) WUHAN, China, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/

After a two-year hiatus, the 15th OPTATEC international trade fair for optical technologies, components and systems returned to Messe Frankfurt from the 18th through the 20th of October, 2022, where Guide Sensmart has launched the PT Series, the World's First Portable Thermal Camera with megapixel-level infrared resolution.   PT Series brings the advanced Thermal imaging Camera to the next level Prior to the release of this flagship Camera, Guide Sensmart made remarkable advancement in the high-end Thermal Camera market by ...
Guide Sensmart Showcases Its Latest Innovation Clip - on Thermal Imager at ADIHEX 2022

Guide Sensmart, the leading thermal camera manufacturer is marking its appearance in Hall 11 as an excellent producer of high - performance thermal imagers. At the 19th edition of the event, Guide ...

Guide Sensmart Has Released New TK Handheld Thermal Imaging Monocular

... is 52.5 times more luminous than the sun, shining with a dazzling light, just like the new release, TK Gen2 Kitalpha thermal monocular from Guide Sensmart. This new arrival comes with the enhanced ...

