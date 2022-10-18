Draghi dell’Isola delle Tempeste, oggi in uscitaYAS!GAMES - nuovi giochi da tavolo al Lucca Comics & Games 2022Acer for Education partecipa a Didacta Sicilia CMON sarà a Lucca Comics & Games 2022Nikita Pelizon al Grande Fratello Vip : Ho sofferto di depressione e ...Come non finire nella rete: 7 segnali che sei vittima di un attacco ...Apex Legends: Eclissi presenta la nuova leggenda - CatalystRiot Games acquisisce Wargaming SydneyPoliniani Editore diventa licenziatario per il brand Dungeons & ...La Tastiera ottico-meccanica Vulcan II MAX è disponibileUltime Blog

Veeva CDB Application to Streamline Aggregation, Cleaning, and Transformation of Clinical Data (Di martedì 18 ottobre 2022) New Clinical Data Application harmonizes study Data from multiple sources to provide complete and concurrent Clinical trial Data BARCELONA, Spain, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) announced the availability of Veeva CDB, a first-of-its-kind solution for aggregating, Cleaning, and transforming Clinical Data. Veeva CDB will evolve the way Clinical Data management teams work by providing a platform for ingestion and review of all study Data sources while reducing the manual processes, integration projects, complexity, and costs associated with making Clinical trial Data ...
New clinical data application harmonizes study data from multiple sources to provide complete and concurrent clinical trial data ...
