Veeva CDB Application to Streamline Aggregation, Cleaning, and Transformation of Clinical Data (Di martedì 18 ottobre 2022) New Clinical Data Application harmonizes study Data from multiple sources to provide complete and concurrent Clinical trial Data BARCELONA, Spain, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) announced the availability of Veeva CDB, a first-of-its-kind solution for aggregating, Cleaning, and transforming Clinical Data. Veeva CDB will evolve the way Clinical Data management teams work by providing a platform for ingestion and review of all study Data sources while reducing the manual processes, integration projects, complexity, and costs associated with making Clinical trial Data ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) announced the availability of Veeva CDB, a first-of-its-kind solution for aggregating, Cleaning, and transforming Clinical Data. Veeva CDB will evolve the way Clinical Data management teams work by providing a platform for ingestion and review of all study Data sources while reducing the manual processes, integration projects, complexity, and costs associated with making Clinical trial Data ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Veeva CDB Application to Streamline Aggregation, Cleaning, and Transformation of Clinical DataNew clinical data application harmonizes study data from multiple sources to provide complete and concurrent clinical trial data ...
Veeva CDBSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Veeva CDB