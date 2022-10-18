UltiMaker Launches New MakerBot SKETCH Large 3D Printer for the Classroom (Di martedì 18 ottobre 2022) MakerBot SKETCH Large empowers educators and students to take their 3D printing projects and designs to the next level NEW YORK and UTRECHT, Netherlands, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/
UltiMaker, a global leader in desktop 3D printing, today announced the new MakerBot SKETCH® Large 3D Printer, the newest addition to the popular MakerBot SKETCH platform. The SKETCH platform is one of the most comprehensive 3D printing solutions for education, expanding students' access to 3D printing, enabling them to bring their ideas to life, and setting educators up for success in the Classroom. With more 3D printing power than the standard SKETCH and just as easy to use, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
UltiMaker Launches New MakerBot SKETCH Large 3D Printer for the Classroom
