UltiMaker Launches New MakerBot SKETCH Large 3D Printer for the Classroom

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 18 ottobre 2022)empowers educators and students to take their 3D printing projects and designs to the next level NEW YORK and UTRECHT, Netherlands, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/, a global leader in desktop 3D printing, today announced the new3D, the newest addition to the popularplatform. Theplatform is one of the most comprehensive 3D printing solutions for education, expanding students' access to 3D printing, enabling them to bring their ideas to life, and setting educators up for success in the. With more 3D printing power than the standardand just as easy to use, ...