KTC Unveils 4 New Gaming Monitors (Di martedì 18 ottobre 2022) BERLIN, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/
KTC, an experienced monitor manufacturer and innovator, is pleased to introduce 4 new Gaming Monitors to the public in October. H27T22 The KTC H27T22 is a 27-inch Fast IPS monitor with excellent Gaming performance. It features a 165Hz refresh rate and a 1ms GTG response time. Compared with 60Hz Monitors, the H27T22 monitor reduces motion blur more effectively and makes motion look smoother, making it ideal for gamers, especially esports players. Compatible with FreeSync and G-SYNC, it avoids screen tearing and stuttering. For a better Gaming experience, it offers some preset modes including FPS (First-Person Shooter), RTS (Real-Time Strategy), and RAC (Race Game). More enhanced Gaming features are provided to help improve gamers' performance, such ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
