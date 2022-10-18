Nikita Pelizon al Grande Fratello Vip : Ho sofferto di depressione e ...Come non finire nella rete: 7 segnali che sei vittima di un attacco ...Apex Legends: Eclissi presenta la nuova leggenda - CatalystRiot Games acquisisce Wargaming SydneyPoliniani Editore diventa licenziatario per il brand Dungeons & ...La Tastiera ottico-meccanica Vulcan II MAX è disponibileIl Recon Cloud Controller è disponibileInsulti razzisti e indifferenza per alla velocista azzurra Zaynab ...Pro-Ject presenta la linea Colourful Audio SystemLUCCA COMICS & GAMES 2022 PRESENTA: ‘COMMUNITYVERSE’Ultime Blog

KTC Unveils 4 New Gaming Monitors

KTC Unveils
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
KTC Unveils 4 New Gaming Monitors (Di martedì 18 ottobre 2022) BERLIN, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/

KTC, an experienced monitor manufacturer and innovator, is pleased to introduce 4 new Gaming Monitors to the public in October. H27T22 The KTC H27T22 is a 27-inch Fast IPS monitor with excellent Gaming performance. It features a 165Hz refresh rate and a 1ms GTG response time. Compared with 60Hz Monitors, the H27T22 monitor reduces motion blur more effectively and makes motion look smoother, making it ideal for gamers, especially esports players. Compatible with FreeSync and G-SYNC, it avoids screen tearing and stuttering. For a better Gaming experience, it offers some preset modes including FPS (First-Person Shooter), RTS (Real-Time Strategy), and RAC (Race Game). More enhanced Gaming features are provided to help improve gamers' performance, such ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Geekbuying; KTC Brand: KTC Unveils 4 New Gaming Monitors

KTC, an experienced monitor manufacturer and innovator, is pleased to introduce 4 new gaming monitors to the public in October. H27T22 The KTC ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : KTC Unveils
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : KTC Unveils Unveils Gaming Monitors