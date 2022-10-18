Nikita Pelizon al Grande Fratello Vip : Ho sofferto di depressione e ...Come non finire nella rete: 7 segnali che sei vittima di un attacco ...Apex Legends: Eclissi presenta la nuova leggenda - CatalystRiot Games acquisisce Wargaming SydneyPoliniani Editore diventa licenziatario per il brand Dungeons & ...La Tastiera ottico-meccanica Vulcan II MAX è disponibileIl Recon Cloud Controller è disponibileInsulti razzisti e indifferenza per alla velocista azzurra Zaynab ...Pro-Ject presenta la linea Colourful Audio SystemLUCCA COMICS & GAMES 2022 PRESENTA: ‘COMMUNITYVERSE’Ultime Blog

Eviosys | Consumers choose metal packaging and tinned food to support sustainability and cost-of-living

Eviosys Consumers
Eviosys: Consumers choose metal packaging and tinned food to support sustainability and cost-of-living (Di martedì 18 ottobre 2022) PARIS, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/

metal packaging giant, Eviosys, celebrates its first year as an independent group. After 12 months of accelerated transformation putting sustainability first, the European leader surveyed 2000 Europeans in the UK, France, Germany and Spain to get the latest information on consumer priorities in this time of economic uncertainty. The survey confirms that 72% of Consumers will not trade off sustainability even as inflation worries loom. The new data shows that despite the rising cost of living, many western Europeans (61%) would still consider paying more for sustainably packaged products. Consumers are already changing their behaviours, with 72% saying they won't compromise on ...
