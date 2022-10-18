1MORE Introduces Aero | Its First Spatial Audio Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 18 ottobre 2022) Boasting an extraordinary immersive cinematic experience never to forget, the newemulates a real-world listening experience all whilst canceling out up to 42dB of ambientand offers smart loudness technology. SAN DIEGO, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/, a globally distributed premium consumercompany, announces an exciting new addition to its True Wirelessrangethe release of the. Theis one of only a select handful ofoffering a new listening experiencethe inclusion of; a dynamic head-tracking technology via a built-in gyroscope allowing the user to venture into ...