Fujifilm receives regulatory approval for its latest generation Endoscopic Ultrasound endoscope (EG-740UT) and achieves compatibility of its Ultrasound endoscope line-up with Fujifilm Healthcare's flagship ARIETTA Ultrasound system (ARIETTA 850 FF ENDO (*1)) (Di mercoledì 28 settembre 2022) DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/
ENDOscopic Ultrasound is a specialist procedure performed utilizing an ENDOscope equipped with an ultrasonic transducer which emits and receives ultrasonic waves within the gastrointestinal tract, such as the esophagus, stomach, and duodenum, to provide images which can enable physicians to identify anatomical structures and associated pathology. The exact positioning and size of pathology as well as the depth of cancer invasion can be determined utilizing this specialist technique. ENDOscopic Ultrasound is widely used especially for the detailed examination and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
ENDOscopic Ultrasound is a specialist procedure performed utilizing an ENDOscope equipped with an ultrasonic transducer which emits and receives ultrasonic waves within the gastrointestinal tract, such as the esophagus, stomach, and duodenum, to provide images which can enable physicians to identify anatomical structures and associated pathology. The exact positioning and size of pathology as well as the depth of cancer invasion can be determined utilizing this specialist technique. ENDOscopic Ultrasound is widely used especially for the detailed examination and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Fujifilm X-S10 | Recensione Techradar
Skin, DeeperDissecting stereotypes and typecasts, X-H2 facilitates Yolanda Hoskey's powerful portrayals of disadvantaged black Americans ...
A Test of CharacterH2’s advanced features helped Gina Hackett make a compelling short film ...
Fujifilm receivesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Fujifilm receives