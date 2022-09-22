DJI presenta Osmo Mobile 6 - stabilizzatore per smartphoneCkibe, Yotobi, Kurolily e Cristina Scabbia saranno gli host di Lucca ...Turtle Beach presenta VELOCITYONE RUDDER PEDALS & VELOCITYONE STAND EA SPORTS: FIFA 23 HA LA COLONNA SONORA PIÙ BELLA DEL MONDODie by the Blade verrà lanciato per PC e console a novembreStartup innovative: trend in crescita per il settore salute e wellnessDiablo Immortal - aggiornamento in arrivo il 28 settembreHisense Laser Cinema PX1-PRO: pure emozioni cinematograficheTRAIN LIFE: A RAILWAY SIMULATOR È DISPONIBILE SU CONSOLECellularline - nuove cover per iPhone 14Ultime Blog

The Consumer Goods Forum' s Sustainable Retail Summit to unite hundreds of industry leaders to help ensure better lives through better business

The Consumer
The Consumer Goods Forum's Sustainable Retail Summit to unite hundreds of industry leaders to help ensure better lives through better business (Di giovedì 22 settembre 2022) PARIS, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/

The Consumer Goods Forum's (CGF) Sustainable Retail Summit will bring together hundreds of the world's industry leaders in-person in Amsterdam next month, to accelerate action on urgent challenges facing the Consumer Goods industry. Taking place 26-28 October and focused on 'From Conversation to Action: The Transition to better business', the event will help companies realise their sustainability ambitions and create better lives through better business. Over two ...
