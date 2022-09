Il Telegraph su De Zerbi | è uno dei seguaci di Guardiola | in Premier ormai sono tanti

napolista : Il Telegraph su #DeZerbi: è uno dei seguaci di Guardiola, in Premier ormai sono tanti Il nuovo allenatore del Brig… -

Firenze Viola

MANCHESTER UNITED and Tottenham target Memphis Depay has revealed that he snubbed a Premier League move to fight for his spot at Barcelona. Depay was offered to various clubs in England’s ...De Zerbi's arrival in the Premier League means that a quarter of the division's managers have now been significantly influenced by Guardiola ...