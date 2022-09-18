«The Pursuit of Love - Rincorrendo l’amore» la miniserie in prima tv Sky e streaming NOW (Di domenica 18 settembre 2022) Tradizione, romanticismo, ma anche nobiltà annoiata e ironia sono i tratti della nuova miniserie «The Pursuit of Love - Rincorrendo l’amore», di cui oggi è stato svelato il trailer italiano. Un ritratto irriverente dei vizi e delle virtù della classe nobiliare inglese della prima metà del Novecento, in arrivo su Sky Serie e in streaming su NOW dal 18 settembre, quando tutti gli episodi saranno subito disponibili. Per i clienti con Sky Q via satellite, la serie è disponibile anche in 4K HDR.Tratta dall’omonimo libro del 1945 di Nancy Mitford (in Italia “Rincorrendo... Leggi su digital-news
Facciamo un tuffo nel passato e in particolare nell'Inghilterra della prima metà del Novecento in questa irriverente serie tratta dal libro di Nancy Mitford.
