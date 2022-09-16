Swakop Uranium Launches Sustainable Development Report Highlighting Milestone Achievements on Multi-dimensional Practice (Di venerdì 16 settembre 2022) WINDHOEK, Namibia, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Swakop Uranium (the "Company''), a subsidiary of China General Nuclear Power Corporation(CGN), recently released its 2021 sustainability Report in the Namibian capital, Windhoek. The Report detailed the company's performance and Practices in Namibia, while also Highlighting official statistics and social responsibility undertakings. Ms. Kornelia Shilunga, Deputy Minister of Mines and Energy for Namibia, commended the publishing of the 2021 Swakop Uranium Sustainability Report and lauded the Company for demonstrating a commitment to good corporate governance and transparency. The Husab Mine is an important contributor to the country's economy and is the largest employer in the Namibian ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
