VyOS Gets Featured as a Fast Mover and a Challenger in GigaOm Radar for Network Operating Systems (Di giovedì 15 settembre 2022) POWAY, California, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/
VyOS Networks Corporation, the company that develops the VyOS Network Platform and provides support services, announced today that it was Featured as a Challenger and a Fast Mover in GigaOm Radar for Network Operating Systems reports for SMB, enterprise and cloud/managed service provider segments. The full report is available to everyone interested upon request. "We are proud to get Featured in GigaOm Radar reports this year again. We are glad that our effort to provide our customers with a stable and feature-rich platform is recognized," says Yuriy Andamasov, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
VyOS Networks Corporation, the company that develops the VyOS Network Platform and provides support services, announced today that it was Featured as a Challenger and a Fast Mover in GigaOm Radar for Network Operating Systems reports for SMB, enterprise and cloud/managed service provider segments. The full report is available to everyone interested upon request. "We are proud to get Featured in GigaOm Radar reports this year again. We are glad that our effort to provide our customers with a stable and feature-rich platform is recognized," says Yuriy Andamasov, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
“Como come Places des Vosges a Parigi: 20 piazzole per gli artisti di strada (e forse per i big del Teatro Sociale)”Como prende spunto da Parigi e (ri)apre agli artisti di strada coinvolgendo sicuramente il Conservatorio e – questa è ancora una speranza – anche le star dell’Opera in arrivo al Teatro Sociale. La nov ...
VyOS GetsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : VyOS Gets