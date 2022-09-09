“Built for the Bold”, la nuova campagna di Timberland (Di venerdì 9 settembre 2022) Il marchio coinvolge una comunità globale di changemaker, tra cui Mary J. Blige e Arlo Parks, per ricordarci che il futuro appartiene a coloro che che vivono con coraggio Oggi Timberland lancia Built for the Bold: un invito, a chi agisce e si avventura all’aria aperta, a lavorare sodo, a vivere con passione, ad agire con coraggio e a credere nel proprio ruolo per far progredire il mondo. La campagna coinvolge una comunità globale di changemaker, per aiutare a ridefinire il concetto di coraggio e consolidare il ruolo di Timberland come marchio ispirato al lavoro e all’outdoor, e che sostiene uno stile di vita che pone il coraggio al centro. Built for the Bold sfida la convenzione secondo cui il coraggio è limitato a coloro che sono intrepidi, audaci e forti. Al ...Leggi su lopinionista
Lopinionista : 'Built for the Bold', la nuova campagna di Timberland - Grip75001 : @sevije7123 @Logically_JC Obama built the cages hahahahahahaahahaah. - dialmformars : also, non averei approcciato nessunx a prescindere in quel contesto perché non sarebbe stato appropriato (mi sono a… - ceo_dio : They built me idk i think for VILLAIN†† propose...tuttavia di sti giorni è tutto così midwest emo x grunge fall con… -
42Gears Announces Zero - Day support for iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 Ahead of New Version Release...as employee - owned devices built on Android, iOS, iPadOS, Windows, macOS, Linux, Wear OS, VR, and IoT platforms. 42Gears products are trusted by over 18,000 customers in more than 115 countries. For ...
China - Europe Qingdao Forum on Sustainable Development and 2022 International Health and Environment Industry Development Forum Held in ...Built upon the abundant ecological, industrial and cultural resources of Qingdao West Coast New Area, the project will provide a new China - Europe cooperation model for integrating energy ... “When The Wind Forgets Your Name”. I Built To Spill tengono in vita l'indie rock. Per quanto ancora SentireAscoltare
Qatar World Cup's secret ingredient American grass! PLUS: Pulisic's strained relationship with TuchelESPN's Insider Notebook has the latest. PLUS: Christian Pulisic's strained relationship with Thomas Tuchel. Jump to: Pulisic seeks fresh start under Potter | Why Man Utd overpaid for Casemiro, Antony, ...
Queen's death hijacked by Adam Bandt, Abbie Chatfield, Peter FitzSimons as Chaser makes bad jokesSome Australians could barely wait a few hours to use Her Majesty's death to push their own agendas, or make cheap jokes as her health failed in the last hours of her life.
Built forSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Built for