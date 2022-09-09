“Built for the Bold”, la nuova campagna di Timberland (Di venerdì 9 settembre 2022) Il marchio coinvolge una comunità globale di changemaker, tra cui Mary J. Blige e Arlo Parks, per ricordarci che il futuro appartiene a coloro che che vivono con coraggio Oggi Timberland lancia Built for the Bold: un invito, a chi agisce e si avventura all’aria aperta, a lavorare sodo, a vivere con passione, ad agire con coraggio e a credere nel proprio ruolo per far progredire il mondo. La campagna coinvolge una comunità globale di changemaker, per aiutare a ridefinire il concetto di coraggio e consolidare il ruolo di Timberland come marchio ispirato al lavoro e all’outdoor, e che sostiene uno stile di vita che pone il coraggio al centro. Built for the Bold sfida la convenzione secondo cui il coraggio è limitato a coloro che sono intrepidi, audaci e forti. Al ... Leggi su lopinionista (Di venerdì 9 settembre 2022) Il marchio coinvolge una comunità globale di changemaker, tra cui Mary J. Blige e Arlo Parks, per ricordarci che il futuro appartiene a coloro che che vivono con coraggio Oggilanciafor the: un invito, a chi agisce e si avventura all’aria aperta, a lavorare sodo, a vivere con passione, ad agire con coraggio e a credere nel proprio ruolo per far progredire il mondo. Lacoinvolge una comunità globale di changemaker, per aiutare a ridefinire il concetto di coraggio e consolidare il ruolo dicome marchio ispirato al lavoro e all’outdoor, e che sostiene uno stile di vita che pone il coraggio al centro.for thesfida la convenzione secondo cui il coraggio è limitato a coloro che sono intrepidi, audaci e forti. Al ...

Lopinionista : 'Built for the Bold', la nuova campagna di Timberland - Grip75001 : @sevije7123 @Logically_JC Obama built the cages hahahahahahaahahaah. - dialmformars : also, non averei approcciato nessunx a prescindere in quel contesto perché non sarebbe stato appropriato (mi sono a… - ceo_dio : They built me idk i think for VILLAIN†† propose...tuttavia di sti giorni è tutto così midwest emo x grunge fall con… -