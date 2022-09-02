Metz Takes on IFA 2022 with Superb Releases

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 2 settembre 2022) BERLIN, Sept. 2,/PRNewswire/The IFA, one of the world's most impressive consumer electronics exhibitions, was held in Berlin, Germany from the 2-6 of September.prestigious members in attendance,Consumer Electronics GmbH was proud to showcase star flagship products from two of her leading brands -Classic andblue. Established in 1938a history of 84 years,her products have proudly kept the "made in Germany" heritage to ensure world-class quality for customers across Europe. From development, production, customer service, to sales and administration based in Germany,focuses on a premium European market. Combine all these attributes together, and one finds ...