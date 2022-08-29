WhiteBIT has successfully listed its internal token WBT

(Di lunedì 29 agosto 2022) Europe’s largest cryptocurrency exchange of Ukrainian origin,, hasits domesticWBT. This event caused an unprecedented resonance in the cryptocurrency market. In the first hour of listing, WBTwas traded by more than 100k users from 80 countries, with the number of requests sometimes exceeding 800k per minute. The listing

WhiteBIT is the largest cryptocurrency exchange in Europe. It complies with all KYC and AML requirements. It is ranked among the world''s top 2 exchanges in terms of security, based on an independent ...Turkish Süper Lig champions Trabzonspor has signed a back-of-shirt sponsorship agreement with cryptocurrency exchange WhiteBit worth €1.5m ($1.5m) per season. The club announced that the ...