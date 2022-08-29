WhiteBIT has successfully listed its internal token WBT (Di lunedì 29 agosto 2022) Europe’s largest cryptocurrency exchange of Ukrainian origin, WhiteBIT, has successfully listed its domestic token WBT. This event caused an unprecedented resonance in the cryptocurrency market. In the first hour of listing, WBT token was traded by more than 100k users from 80 countries, with the number of requests sometimes exceeding 800k per minute. The listing Leggi su periodicodaily
WhiteBIT has successfully listed its internal token WBTWhiteBIT is the largest cryptocurrency exchange in Europe. It complies with all KYC and AML requirements. It is ranked among the world''s top 2 exchanges in terms of security, based on an independent ...
Trabzonspor signs €1.5m-per-season WhiteBit back-of-shirt dealTurkish Süper Lig champions Trabzonspor has signed a back-of-shirt sponsorship agreement with cryptocurrency exchange WhiteBit worth €1.5m ($1.5m) per season. The club announced that the ...
WhiteBIT hasSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : WhiteBIT has