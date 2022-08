Tilt Five to Bring Award-Winning CATAN® to Holographic Life

(Di mercoledì 24 agosto 2022) - Global Phenomenon Tabletop Game Arrives on AR Gaming System For Spring 2023 SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/, Inc., an Augmented Reality (AR) entertainment company, in partnership with CATAN GmbH, CATAN Studio, Twin Sails Interactive, and Blazing Griffin is pleased to announce the belovedgame will be reimagined as tabletop holograms on the™ AR gaming system. CATAN -AR is set to release Spring 2023. Watch CATAN forAnnouncement Trailer Since its debut in 1995, CATAN (formerly The Settlers of Catan) has captured the hearts of an estimated 100+ million players across the globe. One of the best-selling board games in the world, CATAN has won many ...

Corriere della Sera

Global Phenomenon Tabletop Game Arrives on AR Gaming System For Spring 2023 SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - -, Inc., an Augmented Reality (AR) entertainment company, in partnership with CATAN GmbH, CATAN Studio, Twin Sails Interactive, and Blazing Griffin is pleased to announce the beloved CATAN®...... e che per alcuni aspetti 'sembrava andato in'. Il dossier delEyes non ha di certo tranquillizzato i leader occidentali che l'hanno esaminato: la storia dimostra che si può sempre trovare ... Ucraina, il no alle armi a Kiev manda in tilt i 5 Stelle. Di Maio si dissocia Catan. Users can play the tabletop title in holographic form on Tilt Five’s board. Tilt Five launches the game in spring 2023. The company is partnering with CATAN GmbH, CATAN Studio, Twin Sails ...The San Francisco 49ers continue to prepare for their Week 1 tilt with the Chicago Bears on September 11th, but they’ve been going throughout training camp without running back Elijah Mitchell. He’s ...