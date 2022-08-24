Dead Island 2 - Gameplay Trailer | PS5 & PS4PGA TOUR 2K23 primo trailer di giocoMetal: Hellsinger vince il “Most Wanted PC Game” alla GamescomFARMING SIMULATOR 22 AL GAMESCOM LA PLATINUM EDITIONTOWER OF FANTASY si allarga con l'imminente espansione VERASamsung presenta la lineup Odyssey a Gamescom 2022Costruisci il parco di divertimento con Park Beyond!Gotham Knights: lancio del gioco anticipatoAnnunciato alla Gamescom Dune: AwakeningBungie ci prepara all'espansione L'Eclissi con la Presentazione di ...Ultime Blog

A Theft of Lies sarà la nuova serie dello sceneggiatore di A Discovery of Witches | Chris Cornwell

Theft Lies
A Theft of Lies sarà la nuova serie dello sceneggiatore di A Discovery of Witches, Chris Cornwell (Di mercoledì 24 agosto 2022) Lo sceneggiatore di A Discovery of Witches Chris Cornwell è al lavoro su una nuova serie tv, un heist drama intitolato A Theft of Lies. A Theft of Lies è il prossimo progetto seriale dello sceneggiatore di A Discovery of Witches Chris Cornwell, che si dedicherà all'heist drama prodotto per ZDF Studios e Three Tables Productions. La penna dietro la serie urban fantasy A Discovery of Witches - Il Manoscritto delle Streghe basata sui romanzi di Deborah Harness e la serie action thriller Strike Back ha un nuovo show televisivo in cantiere, ...
