LambdaTest's intelligent test orchestration platform HyperExecute is now available on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace (Di martedì 2 agosto 2022) Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to HyperExecute to seamlessly orchestrate their testing and achieve a quicker go-to-market. SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 Lambdatest, a leading continuous quality testing cloud platform, today announced the availability of HyperExecute, a lightning-quick intelligent test orchestration platform, in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined ...
