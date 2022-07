The Fourth WCIFIT Launched to Seek Deeper Cooperation Through CCI-ILSTC (Di venerdì 22 luglio 2022) CHONGQING, China, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/



A news report from iChongqing: The Fourth Western China International Fair for Investment and Trade (WCIFIT) Opening Ceremony and the 2022 CCI-ILSTC International Cooperation Forum kicked off on July 22 in Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. Elites and experts from all industries discussed how to improve the supporting role of the regional industrial chain and supply chain and provided new ideas to deepen international Cooperation Through the New International Land-sea Trade Corridor (ILSTC) at the forum. "Interconnectivity is the core of supply chain resilience, in which visualization is one of the key aspects," said Josephine Teo, Minister for Communications and Information and Second Minister for Home Affairs of

