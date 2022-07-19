StarX MusicX Lab Enters the era of Digital Content Creation with the Release of Its First AI-composed Songs (Di martedì 19 luglio 2022) BEIJING, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Kunlun Tech's social entertainment platform StarX MusicX Lab, specializing in AI composition, recently Released five Songs, all of which were composed by AI software. The five AI-generated Content (AIGC) compositions are now available on more than 180 music platforms worldwide including Spotify, SoundClould, QQ Music and NetEase Cloud Music. Music labels, singers and music producing organizations have started to use the AIGC Songs StarX MusicX Lab produced. The Songs, many of which have been recorded by mainstream artists in Indonesia and Malaysia, are already proving popular on StarX's entertainment social platform StarMaker. In the Web3.0 era, a new generation ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Kunlun Tech's social entertainment platform StarX MusicX Lab, specializing in AI composition, recently Released five Songs, all of which were composed by AI software. The five AI-generated Content (AIGC) compositions are now available on more than 180 music platforms worldwide including Spotify, SoundClould, QQ Music and NetEase Cloud Music. Music labels, singers and music producing organizations have started to use the AIGC Songs StarX MusicX Lab produced. The Songs, many of which have been recorded by mainstream artists in Indonesia and Malaysia, are already proving popular on StarX's entertainment social platform StarMaker. In the Web3.0 era, a new generation ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Pubblicità
Johnny Depp e Jeff Beck star di Umbria Jazz Agenzia ANSA
Alexa regala 3 mesi di musica gratis, basta farle questo augurioGrande e gradita sorpresa da parte di Amazon, arriva il regalo direttamente grazie ad Alexa, ecco come ottenerlo.
The Blues Hunters feat. Curtis SalgadoAl BiblioBar, nell’ambito della manifestazione Letture lungo il Fiume, un evento dedicato al blues d’eccellenza. Martedì 19 luglio alle ore 21:30 la prima data romana del virtuoso bluesman Curtis Salg ...
StarX MusicXSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : StarX MusicX