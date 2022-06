Menarini Group and Radius Health Submit New Drug Application to the U.S. FDA for Elacestrant

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 23 giugno 2022) FLORENCE, Italy and BOSTON, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/The("") and, Inc. ("") (NASDAQ: RDUS) (collectively, the "Companies") announced that, with support from, hasted a New(NDA) to the U.S. Food andAdministration (FDA) forin patients with ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer. As part of the submission, the Companies have requested Priority Review with the FDA. If Priority Review is granted, the Companies anticipate that the FDA would conduct an 8-month review, incorporating a 6-month priority designation review. The NDA submission is based on positive ...