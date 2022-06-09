Call of Duty: Modern Warfare ll sarà disponibile a ottobreCyberpunk: Edgerunners arriverà su NetflixTOUR DE FRANCE 2022 E PRO CYCLING MANAGER 2022 DISPONIBILIIn Cina dieci morti per le piogge torrenzialiNetflix costo in aumento per account condivisiGuerra Ucraina : Gli Stati Uniti forniscono armi a Kiev per resistereCome scegliere un buon studio medicoSony - nuovi modelli speaker wireless serie X ZTE Axon 40 Ultra sarà lanciato il 21 GiugnoHonor of Kings in arrivo per tutti i giocatori del mondoUltime Blog

Professor Lars Iversen joins MC2 Therapeutics as new Chief Medical Officer

Professor Lars
COPENHAGEN, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MC2 Therapeutics A/S, a commercial stage pharmaceutical ...

COPENHAGEN, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/

MC2 Therapeutics A/S, a commercial stage pharmaceutical company, has named Lars Iversen, MD, DMSc an esteemed chair Professor in dermatology at Aarhus University Hospital and at Aarhus University, its new full-time Chief Medical Officer (CMO) as of October 1st, 2022. Professor Lars Iversen will be a key member of the Executive Team at MC2 Therapeutics. He will be responsible for continued high quality in the strategy, direction, and execution of the company's clinical development plans. His tasks will also include identification of new first-in-indication or best-in-class projects within auto-immune and inflammatory conditions (I&I) and maintenance and ...
