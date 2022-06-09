Call of Duty: Modern Warfare ll sarà disponibile a ottobreCyberpunk: Edgerunners arriverà su NetflixTOUR DE FRANCE 2022 E PRO CYCLING MANAGER 2022 DISPONIBILIIn Cina dieci morti per le piogge torrenzialiNetflix costo in aumento per account condivisiGuerra Ucraina : Gli Stati Uniti forniscono armi a Kiev per resistereCome scegliere un buon studio medicoSony - nuovi modelli speaker wireless serie X ZTE Axon 40 Ultra sarà lanciato il 21 GiugnoHonor of Kings in arrivo per tutti i giocatori del mondoUltime Blog

HEIDELBERG expecting further profitable growth in financial year 2022 23 despite major uncertainties

HEIDELBERG expecting
HEIDELBERG, Germany, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HEIDELBERGer Druckmaschinen AG (HEIDELBERG) is

HEIDELBERG expecting further profitable growth in financial year 2022/23 despite major uncertainties - HEIDELBERG, Germany, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 HEIDELBERGer Druckmaschinen AG (HEIDELBERG) is cautiously optimistic as it embarks on financial year 2022/23. The Group's order backlog of around €900 million as at March 31, 2022 is the highest in ten years. Like all production companies, however, HEIDELBERG is facing some sharp increases in material, energy, logistics, and staffing costs that are likely to result in price adjustments. Thanks also to substantial efficiency improvements resulting from the package of measures in recent years, HEIDELBERG is nevertheless confident of being able to improve sales from €2.18 billion to around €2.3 billion in financial ...
