Leggi su iltempo

(Di lunedì 6 giugno 2022) - SINGAPORE, June 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/wasin thewhen Kristian Blummenfelt became the first male to go under 7 hours and Kat Matthews became the first female to go under 8 hours in an iron distance triathlon. With the event encompassing a 3.8km swim, 180km bike and 42.2km run consecutively, Blummenfelt finished in a remarkable time of 06:44:25 with Matthews finishing in a staggering 07:31:54. In doing so, Kristian and Kat write their names in thebooks of sporting achievements. The historic occasion was hosted at Germany's Dekra Lausitzring, with the swim taking place in the nearby Lake Seftenberg, chosen after an exhaustive global search for the fastest possible course which accounted for a multitude of factors ...