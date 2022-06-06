Juventus il mercato in uscita In 6 pronti a partireJuventus il punto sul mercato in entrataHaiducii presenta il suo nuovo logo per festeggiare i 18 anni di ...Torniamo a concentrarci sul PvP di Legends of RuneterraFIFA 22: annunciata la squadra della stagione della Serie A TOTSModa da na-kd: lo stile trendy e i prezzi vincentiForge of Empires - concentrati sulla palla della stagione calcistica Destiny 2: Uhmaayyze protagonista del nuovo video della campagna ...SESSION: SKATE SIM ANNUNCIATA LA DATA DI USCITADivise personalizzate: come può procurarsele la squadra ...Ultime Blog

History Made In The Pho3nix Sub7 Sub8 Challenge

History Made
History was Made in the Pho3nix Sub7 Sub8 Challenge when Kristian Blummenfelt became the first male to go under 7 hours and Kat Matthews became the first female to go under 8 hours in an iron distance triathlon. With the event encompassing a 3.8km swim, 180km bike and 42.2km run consecutively, Blummenfelt finished in a remarkable time of 06:44:25 with Matthews finishing in a staggering 07:31:54. In doing so, Kristian and Kat write their names in the History books of sporting achievements. The historic occasion was hosted at Germany's Dekra Lausitzring, with the swim taking place in the nearby Lake Seftenberg, chosen after an exhaustive global search for the fastest possible course which accounted for a multitude of factors ...
