P101 sgr - Bebeez Report on the VC market and Italian startups (Di venerdì 3 giugno 2022) Italian innovation: € 5 billion in 5 years. 3 of which in 2021 MILAN, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/
startups and scaleups with an Italian DNA (Italian founders based in Italy or abroad) have raised over 5 billion euros in the last 5 years: of these, 2.9 billion were raised by Italian companies based in Italyand 2.2 billion by Italian companies based abroad. Just in 2021, the total amount raised by Italian startups and scaleups was € 2.9 billion that were distributed over 534 transactions. In 2020, instead, the total collection had been € 780 million in 306 operations. The year before, €605 million in 244 operations. This acceleration doesn't stop: the first months of 2022 have begun with a record collection: Scalapay, a scaleup based in Italy, closed a ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
