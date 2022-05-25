OBI WAN KENOBI: IN ARRIVO 2 ITEM ICONICILG: NUOVI MONITOR ULTRAGEAR ESPERIENZA DI GIOCO AI MASSIMI LIVELLIHisense presenta la divisione italiana Small Domestic ApplianceOttieni il massimo da giochi e carte regalo!Redmi Note 11T Pro e Pro+ sono ufficialiMICROSOFT BUILD 2022 KEY NEWS ANNOUNCEMENTSThe Sims 4 introduce i pronomi personalizzabiliLegends of Runeterra: arriva la nuova espansione Erranti dei mondiCall of Duty: Modern Warfare II svelata la data di uscita FARMING SIMULATOR 22 - NUOVO DLC AGI PACKUltime Blog

SGI Supports Launch of Immoral Code Film Calling for New International Law on Autonomy in Weapons Systems

SGI Supports
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a iltempo©
TOKYO, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Immoral Code, a 23-minute documentary that raises important ...

zazoom
Commenta
SGI Supports Launch of "Immoral Code" Film Calling for New International Law on Autonomy in Weapons Systems (Di mercoledì 25 maggio 2022) TOKYO, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Immoral Code, a 23-minute documentary that raises important questions about how far we are prepared to let machines make decisions of life and death, was Launched for online viewing on May 24. The Film, available at www.ImmoralCode.io, cleverly demonstrates the complexity of human decision-making and the dangers posed by autonomous Weapons that could "decide" who to kill. Immoral Code was produced by Stop Killer Robots, an International coalition of concerned civil society groups. It asks viewers to sign a petition Calling for new International law to regulate Autonomy in Weapons Systems. The Soka ...
Leggi su iltempo
Advertising

SGI Supports Launch of "Immoral Code" Film Calling for New International Law on Autonomy in Weapons Systems

The film, available at cleverly demonstrates the complexity of human decision-making and the dangers posed by autonomous weapons that could "decide" who to kill. Immoral Code was produced by Stop ...

Mindset change needed to face rising inflation

The entire world is facing a possible risk of an economic recession and high inflation. To prepare for any severe onslaught, Vietnam needs to think in terms of its own rising inflation and growth rate ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : SGI Supports
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : SGI Supports Supports Launch Immoral Code Film