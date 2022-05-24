/C O R R E C T I O N -- GIGABYTE/ (Di martedì 24 maggio 2022) - In the news release, PC Building Made Easy: GIGABYTE introduces AORUS Project Stealth Computer Assembly Kit, issued 20-May-2022 by GIGABYTE over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that there are changes in GIGABYTE's partnership with MAINGEAR and the Stealth Gaming PC as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows: TAIPEI, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/
GIGABYTE Technology and its partner MAINGEAR announced today the newly developed AORUS Project Stealth computer assembly kit and MAINGEAR Stealth Gaming PC, both featuring a customized combo of motherboard, graphics card, and PC case. The Project Stealth is designed to eliminate the pain points of cable clutters, obstacles to installation, and obstructed airflow with a sleek header design, making PC building an easy task and the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
NVIDIA introduce i design dei superchip della famiglia GraceSono: ASUS, Foxconn Gigabyte, QCT, Supermicro e Wiwynn. L'inizio delle vendite è previsto per l'inizio del 2023. Oltre ai modelli HGX, ci saranno design di riferimento aggiornati anche per i modelli ... Finalmente Project Stealth: GIGABYTE elimina i cavi dalla RTX 3070 Everyeye Tech
Le schede madri AMD X670 avranno due chipsetUna foto pubblicata in rete suggerisce che la scheda madre ASUS Prime X670-P WiFi avrà un design Dual Chipset.
