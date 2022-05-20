CGTN: China calls for unity among BRICS nations to boost security for all (Di venerdì 20 maggio 2022) BEIJING, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/
China on Thursday called for unity and joint efforts among the five BRICS countries to reject bloc confrontation and build a global community of security for all. BRICS is an acronym for the five major emerging countries of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. When delivering a video address at the opening session of the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting, Chinese President Xi Jinping said the BRICS countries should inject stability and positive energy into international relations in a period of turbulence and transformation. The meeting took place amid a prolonged COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which has lasted nearly three months. Xi warns against ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
China on quest to find first-ever habitable planet near solar systemChinese scientists have proposed a space project named Closeby Habitable Exoplanet Survey (CHES) to survey the sky with the help of a space-borne telescope, in the quest for habitable terrestrial ...
