CGTN | China calls for unity among BRICS nations to boost security for all

BEIJING, May 20, 2022 -- China on Thursday called for unity and joint efforts among the

 China on Thursday called for unity and joint efforts among the five BRICS countries to reject bloc confrontation and build a global community of security for all. BRICS is an acronym for the five major emerging countries of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. When delivering a video address at the opening session of the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting, Chinese President Xi Jinping said the BRICS countries should inject stability and positive energy into international relations in a period of turbulence and transformation. The meeting took place amid a prolonged COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which has lasted nearly three months. Xi warns against ...
