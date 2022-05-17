Volocopter Collaborates with Microsoft on VoloIQ Aerospace Cloud Project (Di martedì 17 maggio 2022) REDMOND, WASHINGTON and BRUCHSAL, Germany, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Today, Volocopter, the pioneer of urban air mobility (UAM), announced a strategic collaboration with Microsoft to develop an Aerospace Cloud system in Microsoft Azure that will address the nascent Cloud computing requirements for eVTOLs, UAM, and autonomous aviation. Once primed for commercial use, Azure will support the digital platform VoloIQ, the operating system for Volocopter's UAM services, and its subsequent transition to autonomous operations. Volocopter plans to make the VoloIQ its standard UAM operating system for all electric passenger and drone flight operations. Its modular structure will be vast, covering aspects like ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Today, Volocopter, the pioneer of urban air mobility (UAM), announced a strategic collaboration with Microsoft to develop an Aerospace Cloud system in Microsoft Azure that will address the nascent Cloud computing requirements for eVTOLs, UAM, and autonomous aviation. Once primed for commercial use, Azure will support the digital platform VoloIQ, the operating system for Volocopter's UAM services, and its subsequent transition to autonomous operations. Volocopter plans to make the VoloIQ its standard UAM operating system for all electric passenger and drone flight operations. Its modular structure will be vast, covering aspects like ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Volocopter CollaboratesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Volocopter Collaborates