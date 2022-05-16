The EU must look to Virtual Power Plants to help avoid electricity grid collapse

Leggi su iltempo

(Di lunedì 16 maggio 2022) BRUSSELS, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/As EU and national governments rightfully drive a shift to electrification, urgent policy measures are needed to reduce the resulting pressure ons. One solution is for policy, including the EU's REEU action plan on May 18, to support the creation offuelled by massive amounts of untapped energy in homes across Europe. To phase out Europe's dependence on fossil fuels from Russia by 2030, the European Commission has proposed rolling out 30 million heat pumps in houses across Europe by the end of 2030. The shift to heat pumps will makedemand skyrocket. An analysis by Knauf Energy Solutions for Germany alone shows that matching the annual levels of...