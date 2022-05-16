Tethis launches See.d®, the first fully automated, standardized pre-analytical platform for comprehensive liquid biopsy testing (Di lunedì 16 maggio 2022) The new platform will be presented at the next EACR liquid biopsy conference to be held in Bergamo, Italy, on May 24th-26th, 2022 MILAN, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Tethis S.p.A announces the release of See.d®, the first universal blood sample preparator for liquid biopsy analysis. This innovative technology performs a completely automated and standardized preparation of a blood sample at the point of blood collection. Cellular fraction is gently stabilized on proprietary, nanocoated SBS slides for rare cell detection, including CTCs, while plasma is made available for the analysis of cell-free content. See.d® is for professional use but does not require specialized lab technicians and most importantly there is no need of whole ...Leggi su iltempo
