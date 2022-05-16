BELKIN Vision's Eagle™ Receives CE Mark under MDR (Di lunedì 16 maggio 2022) Accessible First-Line Contactless Glaucoma Care Now Available in Europe YAVNE, Israel, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/
BELKIN Vision, the Israel-based medical device company committed to bringing an accessible first-line glaucoma laser treatment to Market, announced today that it has been awarded CE Mark under Medical Device Regulation (MDR) from its notified body DEKRA, making it the first automated, non-contact glaucoma laser treatment available within Europe. BELKIN's sight-saving technology could revolutionize first-line glaucoma care for the more than 100 million people who have glaucoma and ocular hypertension worldwide. The treatment is the first and only contactless laser for glaucoma – a true game-changing innovation. BELKIN will begin controlled roll-out of the ...Leggi su iltempo
