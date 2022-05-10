OMRON Healthcare Unveils Long-term Corporate Vision, "Going for ZERO, Preventive Care for Health of Society" (Di martedì 10 maggio 2022) - Aiming to Realize 3 ZEROs: "ZERO Cerebrovascular and Cardiovascular Events," "ZERO Aggravation of Respiratory Diseases" and "ZERO Restrictions on Daily Activities Due to Chronic Pain" - KYOTO, Japan, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/
In March 2022, OMRON Group announced a new Long-term Vision, "Shaping the Future 2030" (hereafter referred to as SF2030). In its commitment to achieving this Vision for the HealthCare business domain, OMRON HealthCare Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as the Company), based in Muko City, Kyoto Prefecture, has established a Long-term Vision,
OMRON Healthcare Unveils Long-term Corporate Vision, "Going for ZERO, Preventive Care for Health of Society"In its commitment to achieving this vision for the healthcare business domain, OMRON Healthcare Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as the Company), based in Muko City, Kyoto Prefecture, has ...
OMRON Healthcare Co., Ltd.: OMRON Healthcare Unveils Long-term Corporate Vision, "Going for ZERO, Preventive Care for Health of Society"Aiming to Realize 3 Zeros: "Zero Cerebrovascular and Cardiovascular Events," "Zero Aggravation of Respiratory Diseases" and "Zero Restrictions on Daily Activities Due to Chronic Pain" - KYOTO ...
