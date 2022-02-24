Advertising

Mediagol : VIDEO Burnley-Tottenham 1-0, lo sfogo di Conte: “Forse non sono così bravo…” - infoitsport : Conte, sfogo dopo Burnley Tottenham: 'Inaccettabile, devo con il club'. VIDEO - andreastoolbox : Conte, sfogo dopo Burnley Tottenham: 'Inaccettabile, devo con il club'. VIDEO | Sky Sport - SkySport : VIDEO. Lo sfogo di Conte dopo la sconfitta col Burnley #SkyPremier #PremierLeague #PL #SkySport #BurnleyTottenham… - sportli26181512 : Conte, sfogo dopo Burnley-Tottenham: 'Situazione inaccettabile, devo parlare con il club': Brutta sconfitta degli S… -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : VIDEO Burnley

Il tecnico del Tottenham, Antonio Conte, ha commentato in conferenza la sconfitta esterna contro ilNel recupero della 13ª giornata di Premier League, il Tottenham viene sconfitto per 1 - 0 dalin trasferta. Dopo la partita, l'allenatore degli Spurs, Antonio Conte, si sfoga e annuncia di dover parlare con la societàBurnley boss Sean Dyche praises their mentality, saying they "got the details right again" in Wednesday's 1-0 win over Tottenham.Burnley boss Sean Dyche praises their mentality, saying they "got the details right again" following their 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur.