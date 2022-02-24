ZTE lancia AX11000 Wi-Fi 6E XGS-PON ONTCombatti con Snake Eyes e Storm Shadow di G.I. JOE in BrawlhallaIl blog di Diablo Immortal è ora liveEDENS ZERO Pocket Galaxy: disponibile per dispositivi mobileASUS annuncia la disponibilità di ZenWiFi AX Hybrid (XP4)Web Marketing: 7 Consigli Per Essere Presenti OnlinePhoneRescue per iOS : Come recuperare chat WhatsApp cancellate iPhone ...Ubisoft espande globalmente il network di “Ubisoft La Forge”CARNEVALE 2022: ALL’INSEGNA DELL’INCLUSIONEBattle Beaver Customs crea controller per gaming con stampanti 3D SLS ...Ultime Blog

VIDEO Burnley-Tottenham 1-0 | lo sfogo di Conte | “Forse non sono così bravo…”

VIDEO Burnley
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a mediagol©
Il tecnico del Tottenham, Antonio Conte, ha commentato così in conferenza stampa la sconfitta esterna ...

Il tecnico del Tottenham, Antonio Conte, ha commentato così in conferenza stampa la sconfitta esterna contro il Burnley
Conte: "Situazione frustante, forse non sono così bravo..."

Il tecnico del Tottenham, Antonio Conte, ha commentato in conferenza la sconfitta esterna contro il Burnley

Tottenham k.o., Conte furioso: "Inaccettabile, devo parlare col club"

Nel recupero della 13ª giornata di Premier League, il Tottenham viene sconfitto per 1 - 0 dal Burnley in trasferta. Dopo la partita, l'allenatore degli Spurs, Antonio Conte, si sfoga e annuncia di dover parlare con la società
Burnley 1-0 Tottenham: Sean Dyche says Clarets got details right again

Burnley boss Sean Dyche praises their mentality, saying they "got the details right again" in Wednesday's 1-0 win over Tottenham.

Burnley 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur: Clarets got the details right again - Sean Dyche

Burnley boss Sean Dyche praises their mentality, saying they "got the details right again" following their 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur.
