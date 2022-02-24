VIDEO Burnley-Tottenham 1-0, lo sfogo di Conte: “Forse non sono così bravo…” (Di giovedì 24 febbraio 2022) Il tecnico del Tottenham, Antonio Conte, ha commentato così in conferenza stampa la sconfitta esterna contro il BurnleyLeggi su mediagol
Conte: "Situazione frustante, forse non sono così bravo..."Il tecnico del Tottenham, Antonio Conte, ha commentato in conferenza la sconfitta esterna contro il Burnley
Tottenham k.o., Conte furioso: "Inaccettabile, devo parlare col club"Nel recupero della 13ª giornata di Premier League, il Tottenham viene sconfitto per 1 - 0 dal Burnley in trasferta. Dopo la partita, l'allenatore degli Spurs, Antonio Conte, si sfoga e annuncia di dover parlare con la società
Burnley 1-0 Tottenham: Sean Dyche says Clarets got details right againBurnley boss Sean Dyche praises their mentality, saying they "got the details right again" in Wednesday's 1-0 win over Tottenham.
Burnley 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur: Clarets got the details right again - Sean DycheBurnley boss Sean Dyche praises their mentality, saying they "got the details right again" following their 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur.
