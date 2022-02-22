Wonder Boy Collection arriva per Switch e PS4LEGO Star Wars: La Saga degli Skywalker dietro le quinteFarming Simulator 22: Annunciato il DLC Antonio CarraroELDEN RING: sei pronto per l'avventura? Disponibile il trailer di ...L'ispirazione è dietro l'ultimo design dell'hardware del PS VR2Fallout 76 | Roadmap 2022AI FORNELLI! CHEF LIFE: IL SIMULATOR-RISTORANTE ARRIVA SU CONSOLE E PCCARNEVALE DA BATMAN CON IL ROLE PLAY DETECTIVE SET DI SPIN MASTERvivo presenta Y76 5GSESSION: SKATE SIM ARRIVA UN GRANDE AGGIORNAMENTOUltime Blog

SPARK™ CLEAR ALIGNERS NEW RELEASE 12 GIVES DOCTORS MORE CONTROL | FLEXIBILITY AND EFFICIENCY IN CASE SETUP AND TREATMENT PLANNING

SPARK™ CLEAR
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©
ENHANCED PATIENT ROOT VISUALIZATION, NOTABLE CLINICAL IMPROVEMENTS BREA, Calif., Feb. 22, 2022 ...

zazoom
Commenta
SPARK™ CLEAR ALIGNERS NEW RELEASE 12 GIVES DOCTORS MORE CONTROL, FLEXIBILITY AND EFFICIENCY IN CASE SETUP AND TREATMENT PLANNING (Di martedì 22 febbraio 2022) ENHANCED PATIENT ROOT VISUALIZATION, NOTABLE CLINICAL IMPROVEMENTS BREA, Calif., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 Ormco Corporation, a global leader of orthodontic solutions, today announced its Spark CLEAR ALIGNERS RELEASE 12, offering industry-leading clinical enhancements, product optimization, and CASE-PLANNING improvements to give DOCTORS MORE FLEXIBILITY, EFFICIENCY, and CONTROL. These include: "The enhancements in Spark RELEASE 12 give orthodontists MORE reasons to choose Spark CLEAR ALIGNERS for their practice and their patients," said Eric Conley, President of Spark and Digital Orthodontics. "Spark is proven to perform better than the leading ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : SPARK™ CLEAR
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : SPARK™ CLEAR SPARK™ CLEAR ALIGNERS RELEASE GIVES