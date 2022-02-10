NFL – La preview del Super Bowl LVI (Di giovedì 10 febbraio 2022) La stagione 2021 sta per volgere al termine e il momento di scoprire quale franchigia si aggiudicherà il titolo di campionessa del mondo si sta avvicinando. Al SoFi Stadium di Inglewood, tutto è pronto per ospitare il Super Bowl LVI, che vede sfidarsi Los Angeles Rams e Cincinnati Bengals nella notte di lunedì 14 febbraio, alle 00:30 italiane. Come si prospetta essere il Super Bowl LVI? Il verdetto finale della stagione 2021 verrà deciso al SoFi Stadium, la casa dei Rams. Nell’impianto di Inglewood, gli uomini allenati da Sean McVay vogliono riscattare la sconfitta subita nel Super Bowl LIII. Dall’ultima finale disputata, Los Angeles ha decisamente rinforzato la propria rosa. I nuovi innesti della off season e quelli portati a stagione in corso hanno reso i Rams ancora più ...Leggi su sport.periodicodaily
WNBA, Chicago a una vittoria dal titolo: gara - 4 tra Sky e Mercury alle 21 su Sky Sport NBAUna prima fila con nomi eccellenti, dal mondo della musica ( Chance the Rapper ) a quella dello sport ( Justin Fields, quarterback dei Bears della NFL). Perfino il commissioner NBA Adam Silver tra il ...
