NZXT lancia il nuovo case H1CALL OF DUTY VANGUARD E WARZONE STAGIONE 2 IN ARRIVOApex Legends: Ribellione ora disponibile Trust diventa partner di Barco ClickShareFar Cry 6 - Joseph: Collasso terzo DLC in arrivoDestiny 2: La Regina dei Sussurri nuovo ViDoc dietro le quinte Safer Internet Day 2022: il contributo di SIE nel creare un ambiente ...The Sims 4 Il Mio Matrimonio Game Pack in arrivoEuropean Chips Act | la posizione di IntelLEGO Technic - nuovo set McLaren Formula 1 Ultime Blog

Cognizant selected by Volvo Cars for Finance & Accounting and Procurement Business Process Services

Cognizant selected
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©
TEANECK, N.J., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) announced today that it has ...

zazoom
Commenta
Cognizant selected by Volvo Cars for Finance & Accounting and Procurement Business Process Services (Di mercoledì 9 febbraio 2022) TEANECK, N.J., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) announced today that it has renewed its contract agreement with Volvo Cars to provide Finance and Accounting (F&;A), and Procurement Services. The agreement covers the car maker's global accounts payable and accounts receivable, direct and indirect Procurement and logistics Services.  In the new three-year agreement, Cognizant will enable Volvo Cars to harmonize its F&;A and Procurement Processes and implement Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) to drive efficiency and support its ongoing digital transformation journey. Using ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Cognizant selected

FCCI Insurance Group Subscribes to Guidewire Cloud to Increase Agility for Business Growth

Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting member Cognizant has been selected to lead the implementation project. 'Subscribing to ClaimCenter and BillingCenter on Guidewire Cloud enables us to stay current ...

FCCI Insurance Group Subscribes to Guidewire Cloud to Increase Agility for Business Growth

Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting member Cognizant has been selected to lead the implementation project. 'Subscribing to ClaimCenter and BillingCenter on Guidewire Cloud enables us to stay current ...

Managed Service and Secure Network Solutions provider, Fusion Connect, selects CloudSense CPQ to drive sales and order management transformation

CloudSense, provider of the market's most powerful Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) platform has been chosen to underpin a strategic sales and order management transformation program at Fusion Connect, a ...

Cognizant selected by Volvo Cars for Finance & Accounting and Procurement Business Process Services

Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) announced today that it has renewed its contract agreement with Volvo Cars to provide finance and accounting (F&A), and procurement services. The agreement covers the car ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Cognizant selected
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Cognizant selected Cognizant selected Volvo Cars Finance