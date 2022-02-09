Cognizant selected by Volvo Cars for Finance & Accounting and Procurement Business Process Services (Di mercoledì 9 febbraio 2022) TEANECK, N.J., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) announced today that it has renewed its contract agreement with Volvo Cars to provide Finance and Accounting (F&;A), and Procurement Services. The agreement covers the car maker's global accounts payable and accounts receivable, direct and indirect Procurement and logistics Services. In the new three-year agreement, Cognizant will enable Volvo Cars to harmonize its F&;A and Procurement Processes and implement Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) to drive efficiency and support its ongoing digital transformation journey. Using ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
