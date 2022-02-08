Dark Elevation 07.02.2021 (Di martedì 8 febbraio 2022) Ben ritrovati anche questo martedì col mini report di Dark Elevation, dove vi diamo conto dei risultati dello show della All Elite Wrestling. La compagnia ha dato spazio a diversi atleti anche questa volta, in particolare alcuni di coloro che vedremo in questa Road to Revolution. Pensiamo a Scorpio Sky, Dante Martin, i Gunn Clubb e i Best Friends. Ora vediamo com’è andata. Risultati Dark Elevation: Bobby Fish batte Robert Anthony Scorpio Sky batte Stephen Wolf Julia Hart batte Arie Alexander Dante Martin batte Aaron Solo Diamante, Emi Sakura, and The Bunny battono Skye Blue, Heather Reckless, and Queen Aminata Gunn Club (Austin & Colten Gunn) and The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) battono Lee Johnson, Brock Anderson, Lee Moriarty, and Matt Sydal Best Friends (Chuck Taylor & Trent ...Leggi su zonawrestling
